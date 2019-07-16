SA-born Instagram model sells her dirty bathwater for R400 a bottle

Whoever came up with the phrase “don't throw the baby out with the bathwater” clearly didn’t know that you shouldn't throw the bathwater out either — not when it can be be bottled and sold for R400 a pop. At least, that’s what you can charge if you’re 19-year-old social media sensation Belle Delphine.

Delphine, who hails from the United Kingdom but was born in South Africa, has built up a 4.5m-strong Instagram following by posting NSFW (Not Safe for Work) snaps where she's depicted as a scantily-clad Japanese anime character come to life.

The cosplay star recently sold her used bathwater for $30, or a little over R400, a bottle via her website. Marketed as Gamer Girl Bath Water, the product sold out in just three days.