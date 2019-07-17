From SA to the world: Six artists who are flying the country's flag high

South Africans are beaming with pride following the announcement of a collaboration between Beyoncé and two of the country's finest musicians, Moonchild Sanelly and Busiswa.

The two feature on the song My Power from the soundtrack for the remake of the animated film The Lion King.

The Lion King squad

Busiswa and Moonchild feature alongside Nigeria's Yemi Alade and US rapper Tierra Whack. Beyoncé told Entertainment Tonight that it was important to feature Africa's best talent on the album.

"I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just, you know, use some of the sounds and give my interpretation of it."

Veteran SA actor John Kani stars in the film, which is due for release on Friday.

These stars are among many others who are expanding their local audience to a global one.

Here are three others:

Thuso Mbedu

Mbedu announced three months ago that she had been cast as a lead character, Cora, in the Benny Jenkins adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Underground Rail Road.