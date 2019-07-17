Lifestyle

When Nelson Mandela couldn't speak, Johnny Clegg spoke for him

17 July 2019 - 14:16 By Toni Jaye Singer
Former president Nelson Mandela greets Johnny Clegg ahead of the 46664 concert in 2007.
Former president Nelson Mandela greets Johnny Clegg ahead of the 46664 concert in 2007.
Image: Tebogo Letsie/The Times

The fact that veteran musician Johnny Clegg died just days before Mandela Day makes his death all the more poignant. It's a reminder of how the lives of the two great men were linked by their shared dream for SA — and by an iconic song.

In their different ways, Nelson Mandela and Clegg fought tirelessly to bring about the end of apartheid. When Mandela was locked away from the world on Robben Island, Clegg did his best to ensure the world did not forget about him, or the importance of his cause.

In 1987, Clegg released his haunting song Asimbonanga (We have not seen him). Dedicated to Mandela, it openly called for his release from prison at time when it was illegal to even publish photos of the freedom fighter in local newspapers.

The authorities banned the anthem but it became a national favourite.

In what Clegg said was a highlight of his career, Mandela made a surprise entrance on stage during a performance of the hit in Frankfurt in 1999.

"I was in the first verse of the chorus when the audience erupted and I thought 'wow! they know my song', but it was Mandela, walking behind me on stage'," he said.

WATCH | Madiba surprise Johnny Clegg on stage in Frankfurt

A statement released by the Nelson Mandela Foundation confirms that Madiba had the greatest respect for the singer-songwriter.

"In 1996 Mandela described Clegg's music as combining 'the strains of hope and despair'. A decade later he indicated that in a South Africa still riven by racial and other divides, the country needed more South Africans like Johnny."

This Mandela Day, take Madiba's words to heart and be like Clegg: a man who realised early on that when you embrace someone else's culture wholeheartedly, wonderful things can happen.

Additional reporting by AFP Relaxnews.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

8 things you might not know about late music icon Johnny Clegg

"One day when you wake up I will have to say goodbye," sang Johnny Clegg in 'Cruel, Crazy Beautiful World', a track he wrote for his son, Jesse, in ...
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died

Veteran musician Johnny Clegg has died at the age of 66.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

I didn't think I'd be celebrated as a cultural missionary: Johnny Clegg

In this article from our archives, Johnny Clegg tells Tymon Smith how he found himself by following his guitar into an African world
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Can people please stop asking for fresh chilli at restaurants? Food
  2. Meet Miss SA's first openly queer contestant, Sibabalwe Gcilitshana Lifestyle
  3. 3 celebs whose Durban July looks got slated by the internet fashion police The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Chrissy Teigen claps back at booty hate: 'I can never win' Lifestyle
  5. Donate toys in exchange for chocolate at Cadbury’s mobile generosity shops Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
X