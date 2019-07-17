Lifestyle

'When They See Us' is Netflix's most Emmy-nominated show for 2019

17 July 2019 - 15:20 By Tswelopele Maputla
Jharrel Jerome was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Korey Wise in 'When They See Us'.
Jharrel Jerome was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Korey Wise in 'When They See Us'.
Image: Supplied

Director Ava DuVernay’s hit drama series When They See Us got an impressive 16 Emmy nominations on Tuesday. Not only did it receive the most nominations for a limited series — it's only four episodes — but it was also Netflix's most-nominated show.

When They See Us is based on the true story of five teenage boys of colour — Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise and Raymond Santana — who were falsely convicted of a brutal rape that took place in New York’s Central Park in 1989. 

The show reveals in gut-wrenching detail how the teens, who became known as The Central Park Five, were victims of racial profiling and a serious miscarriage of justice. It looks at the struggles they and their families had to endure both during their trial, and after they were exonerated and released from prison. 

WATCH | The trailer for 'When They See Us'.

After receiving the good news about the nominations, DuVernay took to Twitter to express her joy, saying “Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story … Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers."

She also confirmed that The Central Park Five, now known as the Exonerated Five, would attend the Emmys, which will take place in Los Angeles on September 22.

At the glitzy awards ceremony, DuVernay stands to walk away with the trophy for Outstanding Director for a Limited Series, Movie of Dramatic Series. Cast members Jharrel Jerome, Niecy Nash and Aunjane Ellis are up for awards in the Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series categories.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Game of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

The final season of Game of Thrones smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 ...
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

'When They See Us': a gut-wrenching story of race, class & injustice

Based on the true story of The Central Park Five, this Netflix docu-drama series is about being young and black in the wrong place at the wrong time
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Why everybody is talking about new Netflix series 'When They See Us'

Netflix's 'When They See Us' continues to trigger emotions over the US justice system as more people watch the four-part series, which premiered on ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Can people please stop asking for fresh chilli at restaurants? Food
  2. Meet Miss SA's first openly queer contestant, Sibabalwe Gcilitshana Lifestyle
  3. 3 celebs whose Durban July looks got slated by the internet fashion police The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Chrissy Teigen claps back at booty hate: 'I can never win' Lifestyle
  5. Donate toys in exchange for chocolate at Cadbury’s mobile generosity shops Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
X