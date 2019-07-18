Lifestyle

How celebs spent their #67Minutes this Mandela Day

18 July 2019 - 16:30 By Zola Zingithwa
DJ Fresh and Maps Maponyane spent Mandela Day 2019 packing food parcels for those in need.
Image: @MapsMaponyane/Twitter

It's Mandela Day – a day when people dedicate 67 minutes of their time to doing good deeds in honour of our late former president’s birthday.

Why 67 minutes? Well, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, uTata fought for social justice for 67 years. Sacrificing just over an hour of your time to do something charitable is nothing in comparison, right?

Many local celebs clearly agree. They took to social media to show how they’d heeded the #67Minutes call today.

DJ FRESH AND MAPS MAPONYANE

DJ Fresh joined NetFlorist and other celebs, such as Maps Maponyane, to pack lunch and gift boxes for those in need.

The actor took the opportunity to tease the Big Dawg about the fact he'd recently lost his radio gig at Metro FM, posting on twitter: "Shout out to NetFlorist for giving @DJFreshSA employment for 67 minutes."

MSAKI

In a partnership with Momentum and Metropolitan Life, musician Msaki has been collecting work shoes for young people who are entering the job market but are in need of something to wear to get their careers started on the right foot. 

The collection drive will continue beyond Mandela Day, but Msaki took the opportunity to hand out some of the footwear that's already been collected today.

RYK NEETHLING

The swimming champion joined global sports organisation Laureus Sport and Dimension Data as part of a team taking part in stage 12 of the Tour de France. They aim to bring awareness to Mandela's values through competitions and campaigns on the trail.

THULI MADONSELA

The former public protector is taking part in Trek4Mandela’s annual summit of Mount Kilimanjaro this year. Although she is joining the second expedition group in August, today she took to social media to highlight the #Action4Inclusion causes she will be climbing for such as raising funds for sanitary towels for young girls.

