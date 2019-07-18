How celebs spent their #67Minutes this Mandela Day
It's Mandela Day – a day when people dedicate 67 minutes of their time to doing good deeds in honour of our late former president’s birthday.
Why 67 minutes? Well, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, uTata fought for social justice for 67 years. Sacrificing just over an hour of your time to do something charitable is nothing in comparison, right?
Many local celebs clearly agree. They took to social media to show how they’d heeded the #67Minutes call today.
DJ FRESH AND MAPS MAPONYANE
DJ Fresh joined NetFlorist and other celebs, such as Maps Maponyane, to pack lunch and gift boxes for those in need.
The actor took the opportunity to tease the Big Dawg about the fact he'd recently lost his radio gig at Metro FM, posting on twitter: "Shout out to NetFlorist for giving @DJFreshSA employment for 67 minutes."
Shout out to Net florist for giving @DJFreshSA employment for 67 minutes 😂 #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/r4c6qIMFlN— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 18, 2019
MSAKI
In a partnership with Momentum and Metropolitan Life, musician Msaki has been collecting work shoes for young people who are entering the job market but are in need of something to wear to get their careers started on the right foot.
The collection drive will continue beyond Mandela Day, but Msaki took the opportunity to hand out some of the footwear that's already been collected today.
Quick recap: I’ve been on such a great journey with @Momentum_za ! Proud to be part of their corporate Nelson Mandela day shoe drive and career masterclass activations. Today we hand over some of the shoes but this is only the beginning in assisting young people #fetchtheirlives pic.twitter.com/7t3XUPUibP— Msaki (@Msaki_ZA) July 18, 2019
RYK NEETHLING
The swimming champion joined global sports organisation Laureus Sport and Dimension Data as part of a team taking part in stage 12 of the Tour de France. They aim to bring awareness to Mandela's values through competitions and campaigns on the trail.
Celebrating Mandela Day & the power of sport to unite with @LaureusSport at @LeTour.He was the founding patron of Laureus & after the ‘95 World Cup understood the unique power of sport to connect & uplift people. @TeamDiData will be riding for #MandelaDay today in orange helmets pic.twitter.com/sH9uxbgBK2— Ryk Neethling (@RykNeethling) July 18, 2019
THULI MADONSELA
The former public protector is taking part in Trek4Mandela’s annual summit of Mount Kilimanjaro this year. Although she is joining the second expedition group in August, today she took to social media to highlight the #Action4Inclusion causes she will be climbing for such as raising funds for sanitary towels for young girls.
Happy #MandelaDay to you all from a land far away. Thank you for your #Action4Inclusion whatever form it takes 🌻 pic.twitter.com/dL0LYKcAG5— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 18, 2019