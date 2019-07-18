How celebs spent their #67Minutes this Mandela Day

It's Mandela Day – a day when people dedicate 67 minutes of their time to doing good deeds in honour of our late former president’s birthday.

Why 67 minutes? Well, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, uTata fought for social justice for 67 years. Sacrificing just over an hour of your time to do something charitable is nothing in comparison, right?

Many local celebs clearly agree. They took to social media to show how they’d heeded the #67Minutes call today.

DJ FRESH AND MAPS MAPONYANE

DJ Fresh joined NetFlorist and other celebs, such as Maps Maponyane, to pack lunch and gift boxes for those in need.

The actor took the opportunity to tease the Big Dawg about the fact he'd recently lost his radio gig at Metro FM, posting on twitter: "Shout out to NetFlorist for giving @DJFreshSA employment for 67 minutes."