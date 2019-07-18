How did an awful season of 'Game of Throne' get a record 32 Emmy nods?

The fact that HBO's Game of Thrones received a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday has left many people scratching their heads. After all, the final eighth season was declared one of the worst TV shows of 2019 by critics and audiences alike.

Judging by the mood on social media, many Game of Thrones enthusiasts seem to agree that Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) deserve a crack at winning the awards for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series.

They're also on board with Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) being given the nod for their supporting actor/actress roles.