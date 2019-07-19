Charlize Theron recommends 'Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner' play - here's what it's about

"I saw Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner and I can't stop thinking about it. For those who care about what young, diverse people are going through in today's world, go see this." This is what South African-born actress Charlize Theron had to say about the play currently on show in London.

The play is the work of Jasmine Lee-Jones, and delves into the politics of white supremacy, cultural appropriation, colourism and misogyny, among other burning issues in the modern world. The Guardian's review says that the play has two characters, Danielle Vitalis, who plays the role of Cleo, and Tia Bannon, who plays Kara.

The play depicts a Twitter thread in which Cleo talks about seven ways to kill Kylie Jenner for appropriating black women's beauty for profit. She is a dark-skinned black woman. Her friend Kara, on the other hand, is a light-skinned black woman. When Kara first sees her friend's Twitter rant, she initially asks her to calm down, as though she feels like she's overreacting, according to a Time Out review.

As their conversation develops, Cleo begins to prove to Kara ways in which her light skin benefits her, but, as it happens in the real world, she refuses to acknowledge this and instead, vents about her own "issues". Among other things, Cleo argues that Kylie is no self-made millionaire, as she was born into massive privilege.

She further discusses Kylie's discusses physical features, her lips particularly, and how she appropriates black women's natural features.

"She's the millionaire offspring of billionaire parents who sells lip-kits that encourage white women to paint on the full lips that black women have long been stigmatised for possessing", argues Cleo.