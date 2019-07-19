See Somizi, Boity as golden oldies: more celebs take the old-age challenge

Snaps of some of our fave celebrities with grey hair and wrinkled skin have been making the rounds on social media thanks to the #OldAgeChallenge, where you use a Russian photo filtering app to instantly age yourself.

The two-year-old app, called FaceApp, generated more than 100,000 Google search queries in SA on Wednesday. But, as Google SA pointed out in a statement, experts have warned that it may pose a threat to users' privacy as it stores photos on its servers.

That hasn't stopped an increasing number of celebs from using the app to get a sneak peek at their future selves.

BOITY THULO

Even in old age, the rapper's still got it! She looks like one of those grannies who live by the phrase gug’o thandayo (you're as young as you feel).