WATCH | You've waited 33 years for this: 'Top Gun' sequel trailer drops
The trailer for the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Maverick, has dropped and it'll make you want to climb straight into the cockpit of a jet fighter.
The first film was released in 1986; it cleaned up at the Box Office despite receiving mixed reviews and has since gained something of a cult status.
It's also the movie that made Tom Cruise a household name thanks to his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell — a hotshot US Navy pilot who has a dangerous and reckless flying style.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Cruise has reprised the role for the sequel and, although the trailer gives few plot details away, it shows that Maverick is still, well, a maverick. He's an ageing pilot who refuses to retire, despite failing to rise up the Navy’s ranks.
There are plenty of swooping shots of fighter jets that'll take those who remember the original film right back to their childhoods. The trailer also shows Cruise racing a motorcycle in his iconic leather jacket, and singing with friends in a bar.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is due for release in 2020.
• Additional reporting by AFP Relaxnews.