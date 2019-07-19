WATCH | You've waited 33 years for this: 'Top Gun' sequel trailer drops

The trailer for the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Maverick, has dropped and it'll make you want to climb straight into the cockpit of a jet fighter.

The first film was released in 1986; it cleaned up at the Box Office despite receiving mixed reviews and has since gained something of a cult status.

It's also the movie that made Tom Cruise a household name thanks to his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell — a hotshot US Navy pilot who has a dangerous and reckless flying style.