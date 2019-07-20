5 reasons conspiracy theorists STILL believe the moon landing was a hoax

On July 20 1969, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins became the first men to land on the moon. It’s been 50 years since that momentous occasion but it seems there are still many conspiracy theorists who believe their spacecraft, Apollo 11, never left Earth.

A recent YouGov poll found one in six Britons believe the moon landing was probably staged, while 10% of Americans and 57% of Russians think Apollo 11 never went to the moon.

Here are five reasons why people still believe the US government lied about the moon landing:

1. DESPERATION FOR DOMINANCE DURING THE COLD WAR

Some believe the US government was so hell-bent on winning the Cold War they pulled a fast one on everyone. The Soviet Union’s space programme was well on its way to a successful moon mission but the Americans couldn’t let that happen, so they faked a landing.

Theorists even go as far as implicating filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, claiming he helped the US government create a space-like set using the impressive special effects employed in his 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey.