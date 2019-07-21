Books

Author details how 'Hideous Man' Donald Trump allegedly raped her

In her new book, E Jean Carroll reveals why she never laid charges against the US president after he alledgedly assaulted her, and how after that incident she never had sex again, writes Andrew Donaldson

When Donald Trump was approached for comment on allegations that he had sexually assaulted the author and magazine agony aunt E Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s, the US president responded with his customary disregard for facts...