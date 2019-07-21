Opinion

Donald Trump should be the next Bond villian

Through decades of the 007 film franchise, Bond baddies have been shallow caricatures of whatever keeps us up at night, which makes the next one obvious

The Bond franchise is over half a century old, with the scheduled release of the 25th instalment next year. It has provided audiences with a mix of international thrills, high-flying luxury advertising and, of course, an array of villains who have, in the words of Guardian writer Ryan Gilbey, tended "to personify the perceived threats or preoccupations of the era which spawns them"...