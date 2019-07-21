Series Review
Don't let the subtitles put you off: 'Dark' season 2 is gripping
This German sci-fi series on Netflix makes for compulsive viewing and offers a bootcamp workout for the brain, writes Mary Corrigal
21 July 2019 - 00:00
Netflix and other streaming TV platforms are thought to be the biggest threat to the novel, the theatre and the future of cinema. Or so you keep hearing from all the sidelined playwrights, writers and other cultural producers. It is not just the ease of being able to access entertainment in the comfort of your bedroom (or on the loo) that's the attraction, but the series format itself...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.