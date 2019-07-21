Series Review

Don't let the subtitles put you off: 'Dark' season 2 is gripping

This German sci-fi series on Netflix makes for compulsive viewing and offers a bootcamp workout for the brain, writes Mary Corrigal

Netflix and other streaming TV platforms are thought to be the biggest threat to the novel, the theatre and the future of cinema. Or so you keep hearing from all the sidelined playwrights, writers and other cultural producers. It is not just the ease of being able to access entertainment in the comfort of your bedroom (or on the loo) that's the attraction, but the series format itself...