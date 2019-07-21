Technology
Elon Musk wants to use 'wizard hats' to link our brains up to computers
The entrepreneur's next frontier is human thinking, which he thinks can be improved
21 July 2019 - 00:13
Elon Musk doesn't do things by halves. The maverick entrepreneur is trying to transform driving, space travel and tunnelling - and now the founder of Tesla and SpaceX wants to hack your brain, too...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.