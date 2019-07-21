Movies

Even the most absurd elements of the film are real: 'Knuckle City' director

Filmmaker Jahmil XT Qubeka's latest is a boxer/gangster film set in the Eastern Cape, which ponders the meaning of manhood. We find out more

Jahmil XT Qubeka's latest film, Knuckle City, a boxing story set in the Eastern Cape Township of Mdantsane, opened this year's Durban International Film Festival...