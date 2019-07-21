Movies

Female 007 set to shake up 'sexist' Bond in new spy flick

A female 007 who calls out James Bond for his misogynist mentality could feature in the next instalment of hit movie franchise, if plot leaks are to be believed

We may be getting a female 007. The Daily Mail reported that Lashana Lynch of Captain Marvel fame will take over the codename in the 25th Bond film, due out next year...