Movies
Female 007 set to shake up 'sexist' Bond in new spy flick
A female 007 who calls out James Bond for his misogynist mentality could feature in the next instalment of hit movie franchise, if plot leaks are to be believed
21 July 2019 - 00:10
We may be getting a female 007. The Daily Mail reported that Lashana Lynch of Captain Marvel fame will take over the codename in the 25th Bond film, due out next year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.