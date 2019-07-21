Rami Malek on saying goodbye to 'Mr. Robot' & hello to Mr Bond

The Oscar winner talks to Margaret Gardiner about rejecting prejudice, being the next Bond villain, and coming to terms with the end of his TV show, 'Mr. Robot'

"I never dreamt I'd be in this position. I always dreamed of just getting a job." Rami Malek is filming season 4 of the hit show Mr. Robot and has signed on as the villain in the 25th James Bond movie...