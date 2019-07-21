With a band, a new film & a new play, Carla Fonseca's name is worth noting

This musician, actress, director and playwright is building an important body of work - and on her own terms too, writes Sandiso Ngubane

Carla Fonseca first caught my attention as the vocalist for Batuk, a band I had never heard of, a few years ago while I was helping curate the first edition of Art Africa Magazine's now-defunct That Art Fair after-party...