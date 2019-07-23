Lifestyle

Gorgeous Prince George: Kate Middleton shares snaps of her eldest

23 July 2019 - 12:35 By Staff reporter
Prince George playing in the garden of his home at Kensington Palace, London. The little royal turned six on July 22 2019.
Prince George playing in the garden of his home at Kensington Palace, London. The little royal turned six on July 22 2019.
Image: The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

Can you believe it's already been six years since Prince William and Kate Middleton had their first child?

Their eldest, Prince George, celebrated his sixth birthday on Monday and to mark the occasion his folks shared some new snaps of the little boy on Instagram.

There's a rare snap of Prince George on holiday and a couple of him happily playing in the gardens of his home at Kensington Palace, London. Dressed in an England football jersey and looking very much like any other 'ordinary' six-year-old, it's surreal to think that this chuckling youngster will one day be the King of England (he's third in line to the throne).

As with many of the photos the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share of their three kids on social media, these were taken by the Duchess, who was recently appointed patron of the Royal Photographic Society.

Middleton often favours outdoor settings for such photos and, according to People, she encourages her children to play in the garden come "rain or shine". She also said that her kids love posing for snaps. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Queen Elizabeth II, 93, shows she's still got it as she declines help to plant a tree

Queen Elizabeth II proved during her visit at the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in Cambridge that age is just a number as she politely ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

How precious! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle share snaps of Archie's christening

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for playing by their own rules, they did honour one royal tradition when they christened their ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Prince George rates his mom Kate Middleton's Chelsea garden

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton), has shared snaps of her family happily exploring the garden she designed for London's famed ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Eagle tears snake apart and eats it while it's still alive Travel
  2. Charlize Theron recommends 'Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner' play - ... Lifestyle
  3. See Somizi, Boity as golden oldies: more celebs take the old-age challenge Lifestyle
  4. Minnie Dlamini-Jones at the DIFF: has she redeemed herself fashion-wise? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. 5 reasons conspiracy theorists STILL believe the moon landing was a hoax Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...
X