Gorgeous Prince George: Kate Middleton shares snaps of her eldest

Can you believe it's already been six years since Prince William and Kate Middleton had their first child?

Their eldest, Prince George, celebrated his sixth birthday on Monday and to mark the occasion his folks shared some new snaps of the little boy on Instagram.

There's a rare snap of Prince George on holiday and a couple of him happily playing in the gardens of his home at Kensington Palace, London. Dressed in an England football jersey and looking very much like any other 'ordinary' six-year-old, it's surreal to think that this chuckling youngster will one day be the King of England (he's third in line to the throne).

As with many of the photos the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share of their three kids on social media, these were taken by the Duchess, who was recently appointed patron of the Royal Photographic Society.

Middleton often favours outdoor settings for such photos and, according to People, she encourages her children to play in the garden come "rain or shine". She also said that her kids love posing for snaps.