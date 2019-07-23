Marvel to get first deaf superhero, Asian lead actor in new phase of films

Marvel unveiled its bumper slate of new superhero movies, wheeling out a who's who of Hollywood stars and prompting a collective meltdown at Comic-Con as it ended frenzied speculation over the most lucrative franchise in film history.

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Rachel Weisz were brought on stage in San Diego to join Marvel film stalwarts such as Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the upcoming - and sure to be multi-billion-grossing - movies.

"I can spend 90 minutes talking about what we've done or I can spend some time talking about what we're about to do," said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, drawing rapturous screams from thousands packed into the world's largest pop-culture fan convention.

Giant screens in Hall H then revealed a timeline of forthcoming films and television shows scheduled for the two years including new outings for popular characters such as Thor, Black Widow, Doctor Strange and Loki.

Feige also confirmed sequels to Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel without providing details.

He finished the show - the most anticipated of the four-day event - by announcing that Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will front a Blade reboot.

The Marvel films have collectively grossed over $22 billion at the global box office.