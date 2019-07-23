Old-age challenge: is FaceApp really a Russian spy in digital form?

If you're on social media — and these days who isn't? — you may have noticed a recent, fierce trend of people posting photos using an app called FaceApp which gives you an idea of how you may look when old age catches up with you.

The app's old-age filter has been all the rage over the last few weeks with celebrities from LeBron James and Drake to our own Cassper Nyovest and Somizi using it to render themselves some years in the future.

Like similar apps which have swapped faces or shown you how you may look as a member of the opposite sex, it's all good fun and provides hours of distraction in the age of instant gratification and Instagram likes.