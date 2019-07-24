Lifestyle

Instagram bans SA-born influencer who sold bottles of her dirty bathwater

24 July 2019 - 13:04 By Sanet Oberholzer
Belle Delphine had amassed a following of 4.5 million Instagram users for posting photos where she was depicted as a scantily clad Japanese anime character.
Belle Delphine had amassed a following of 4.5 million Instagram users for posting photos where she was depicted as a scantily clad Japanese anime character.
Image: @belle.delphineees/Instagram

Belle Delphine, the SA-born influencer who recently created a stir for selling bottles of her used bathwater, has been banned from Instagram.

The 19-year-old, who lives in the UK, used the photo-sharing platform to advertise the product called 'Gamer Girl Bath Water', which she sold via her website. It sold out in just three days.

This stunt garnered headlines around the world, bringing Delphine's Instagram account to the attention of many who had not yet heard of the internet star. And, it turns out, not everyone was impressed with what they saw on her feed: photos of the scantily clad Delphine dressed as a Japanese anime character come to life, several of which were NSFW (Not Safe for Work).

The celeb was subsequently banned from Instagram after being reported for nudity or pornography, which is a violation of the platform's community guidelines. When her fans searched for her account, they were told "user not found".

View this post on Instagram

Well..... #banned #well #belle

A post shared by Belle Delphine 자살해라 (@belle.delphinelover) on

Instagram user athlete_thedog has claimed responsibility for reporting Delphine and the subsequent banning of her account, posting a screenshot as proof. 

Users responded to this post with a host of different reactions, with many calling athlete_thedog a hero. One user wrote “You’ve saved us all, I thank you”, but others felt it was wrong and questioned how Delphine would now make money.

The answer is that Delphine sells merchandise like posters on her website. She also sells access to her personal Snapchat account — which she says is her "naughtiest social media" — via Patreon. Subscriptions, which range from $1 to $2,500 a month, will get you access to varying amounts of lewd content.

It is still unclear if Delphine’s Instagram account — which had more than 4.5-million followers — is banned permanently or if it’s a temporary suspension. In the meantime, the celeb has set up a "backup" account which includes the words "Not for anyone under 18" in the bio.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA-born Instagram model sells her dirty bathwater for R400 a bottle

Saucy cosplay star Belle Delphine sold out of her used 'Game Girl Bath Water' ... twice!
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Old-age challenge: is FaceApp really a Russian spy in digital form?

Concerns have been raised about the picture app's user agreement. We find out if your privacy is really under threat
Lifestyle
1 day ago

These are the most flattering Instagram filters, say plastic surgeons

A new study reveals which filters will make you look younger and which ones will age you
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Eagle tears snake apart and eats it while it's still alive Travel
  2. See Somizi, Boity as golden oldies: more celebs take the old-age challenge Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Prince Charles shares a laugh with King Goodwill Zwelithini Lifestyle
  4. Minnie Dlamini-Jones at the DIFF: has she redeemed herself fashion-wise? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. SA-born Instagram model sells her dirty bathwater for R400 a bottle Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X