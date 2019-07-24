WATCH|SA vs America: Vlogger gets mixed reaction to make-up tutorial
South African Glori Nelson made a video showing the apparent differences in how women apply their make-up in SA and the United States. The clip has garnered much attention.
In the 11-minute video, US-based Nelson said she was showing the differences in make-up trends in the US and SA. She said she was basing this on how ordinary folks do their make-up.
Nelson was a student at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. In May she got married and Oprah walked her down the aisle.
In the bio for the clip the vlogger said: "Please don't drag me until you've watched the whole video. It's a light-hearted idea."
She started off with her brows, saying that American women tend to go for a more natural brow, while South African women go "darker" and have more definition.
The tutorial received mixed reactions, with some saying it made them laugh while others said she shaded South African women.
"You just dragged SA, especially the eyeshadow," wrote one person.
"Lmao. We blend and use transition shadow," wrote another.