AI-powered tech for...your pets?

In 2019, everything from your phone to your microwave can be smart, so why not your pet's toys and bowls, too? Turns out, your pup and cat can enjoy the same connected lifestyle.

In recent years, the pet tech market has been picking up speed. Not only can you find AI toys for your dog or cat, but you can also find smart beds that track their weight and even smart bowls that ensure they're eating the proper amount.

Here are a handful of the smart and connected gadgets that can keep your pets connected in the 21st century.

MOOKKIE

Mookkie is a feeder designed for multi-pet households using Volta Artificial Intelligence technology. The bowl - which has as clear panel covering the food - is equipped with a camera powered by visual recognition system that recognises individual pets; when Mookkie sees the pet it's associated with approaching, the panel opens. Any food thieves will be forced to retreat with this AI-powered bowl controlling access to dinner.