'Blade Runner' actor Rutger Hauer dies aged 75

Hollywood actor Rutger Hauer, who became a global cult icon for his role as the scary yet thought-provoking humanoid android in the 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner, has died at the age of 75.

Hauer's non-profit HIV/AIDS charity, the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, said on its website it was announcing "with infinite sadness that after a very short illness, on Friday, July 19 2019, Rutger passed away peacefully at his Dutch home".

Dutch media said Hauer was buried at a private ceremony.

Set in a dystopian Los Angeles of 2019 and directed by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner catapulted the tall, blonde Dutch actor with piercing blue eyes to international stardom.

His last haunting monologue in the movie as the genetically engineered replicant Roy Batty could perhaps stand as his own obituary: "I've seen things you people wouldn't believe ... all those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die."

"Half of Roy is me," said Hauer, who went on to play a number of memorable menacing bad guys who sent shivers down audiences' spines.