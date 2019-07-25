Did Beyoncé copy her 'Spirit' music video from SA artist Petite Noir?

Beyoncé’s Spirit music video had social media abuzz last week. Praised for its beautiful visuals, great garments and overall aesthetic, it affirmed what we’ve long known — Beyoncé is a living icon.

The track is off The Lion King: The Gift — the companion album to Disney’s live-action remake of the classic animated film — the singer’s “love letter to Africa”.

However, it seems Queen B may not be able to take all the credit for the video — it looks too similar to South African singer-songwriter Petite Noir’s visual album La Maison Noir: the Gift and the Curse for many people’s liking.