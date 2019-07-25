Lifestyle

Did Beyoncé copy her 'Spirit' music video from SA artist Petite Noir?

It's not the first time Queen B has been called a copycat. Here's a reminder of some of the other plagiarism accusations against the star

25 July 2019 - 13:35 By Tswelopele Maputla
Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European premiere of Disney's 'The Lion King' on July 14 2019 in London, England.
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Beyoncé’s Spirit music video had social media abuzz last week. Praised for its beautiful visuals, great garments and overall aesthetic, it affirmed what we’ve long known — Beyoncé is a living icon.

The track is off The Lion King: The Gift — the companion album to Disney’s live-action remake of the classic animated film — the singer’s “love letter to Africa”. 

However, it seems Queen B may not be able to take all the credit for the video — it looks too similar to South African singer-songwriter Petite Noir’s visual album La Maison Noir: the Gift and the Curse  for many people’s liking.

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE

Are the two videos too similar? Watch them now and decide for yourself.

WATCH | Petite Noir's visual album 'La Maison Noir'

WATCH | Beyonce's 'Spirit' music video

3 OTHER TIMES BEYONCE WAS CALLED A COPYCAT

Spirit isn’t the first time the Queen has been accused of plagiarising other artists’ work. Here are some other instances

1. COUNTDOWN 2011

In October 2011, leading Belgian choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker criticised Beyoncé for using her dance moves in her Countdown music video without her permission.

The moves in question were taken from the 1983 dance Rosas Danst Rosas, in which four seated women perform a series of fiercely exaggerated ordinary gestures like fiddling with their hair, twitching and slouching.

2. BILLBOARD AWARDS 2011

In her rendition of Who Run the World (Girls), the singer was accused of copying her dance moves from one of Italian dancer Lorella Cuccarini’s productions. She later admitted Cuccarini had inspired her stellar performance.

3. FORMATION, 2016  

Currently sitting at over 54 million views on YouTube, Beyoncé’s Formation music video was also the subject of plagiarism claims.

Filmmakers Abteen Bagheri and Chris Black said the singer had used visuals they shot for their documentary That B.E.A.T. for the video without crediting them. 

This article is adapted from one that first appeared on the S Mag section of the SowetanLIVE website. Read the original article here.

