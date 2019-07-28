Life lessons to learn from Wiley E Coyote

The longest-running continuous science experiment is incredibly boring - and a comment on the human condition

We think a lot about speed these days, as though becoming more fully and perfectly human means processing and operating in ever-shorter periods of time. But the limits of the human immersion in time aren't only measured in units of speed, but also in the almost ungraspable experience of slowness.



In 1927 Thomas Parnell, a professor at the University of Queensland in Australia, devised an experiment — known as the Pitch Drop Experiment — to demonstrate to his students the fun and wonder of viscosity. He filled a sealed glass funnel with heated bitumen and waited three years for it to cool. Students back then must have had more patience than students today...