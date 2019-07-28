Motoring
Protecting rhinos with Volkswagen & its esteemed Amarok
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has partnered with Wilderness Foundation Africa in the fight against rhino poaching. We go along for the ride
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Some might remember the Rhinose Foundation campaign circa 2012. A component of which included the peddling of a R30 horn in a bid to raise funds for and awareness around the conservation of our indigenous rhinocerotidae species. Those plastic red protrusions that adorned the snouts of numerous SA vehicles have all (hopefully) been recycled.
The plight no longer features prominently in media. It has, in part, succumbed to the unyielding nature of typical news cycles, where daily developments hit the shore and erase what trended on the sand last week...
