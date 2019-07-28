SA animator's unlikely cycling hero muscles his way on to the Tour de France

Claudio Pavan has combined his two passions, cycling and animation, to create hugely popular Ion Göttlich - who's been invited as a commentator on this year's Tour de France

Waiting for hours to watch a skinny man in Lycra zip past you in a split second isn't everyone's idea of a fabulous summer holiday, but South African animator Claudio Pavan had dreamed of following the Tour de France (TdF) - the cycling world's most famous race - since he fell in love with the sport in high school.



In 1989 Greg Lemond won the race by eight seconds in the final time trial against Claudio's favourite rider Laurent Fignon, and "I was hooked, training and racing any chance I got"...