'SA's LGBTI community can't only live our lives in obituaries'
This powerful statement sums up the inspiration behind acclaimed artist Zanele Muholi's legacy project 'Faces and Phases', which is now on in it's 13th iteration at a Joburg gallery
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Since 2006 Zanele Muholi has made their name on a long-running series of portraits of black LGBTI South Africans titled Faces and Phases, which now shows its 13th iteration at the Stevenson in Johannesburg.
Over almost half a decade Muholi has taken more than 500 black and white portraits of members of the LGBTI community and recorded their stories as part of an ongoing and probably life-long project to ensure that the marginalised are firmly kept in the public consciousness...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.