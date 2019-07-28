'SA's LGBTI community can't only live our lives in obituaries'

This powerful statement sums up the inspiration behind acclaimed artist Zanele Muholi's legacy project 'Faces and Phases', which is now on in it's 13th iteration at a Joburg gallery

Since 2006 Zanele Muholi has made their name on a long-running series of portraits of black LGBTI South Africans titled Faces and Phases, which now shows its 13th iteration at the Stevenson in Johannesburg.



Over almost half a decade Muholi has taken more than 500 black and white portraits of members of the LGBTI community and recorded their stories as part of an ongoing and probably life-long project to ensure that the marginalised are firmly kept in the public consciousness...