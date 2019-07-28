Trending

The Russian Revolution is trending thanks to 'The Last Czars'

If you like your history with dollops of drama, this series, podcast and book about the Romanovs and Rasputin are for you

Rasputin was often referred to as the devil. Perhaps because of his legendary influence over Nicholas II, the last emperor of Russia, or maybe because of the rumoured enormity of his nether regions.



During his lifetime, it was the protruding bump on his head, which Russians thought was a horn trying to poke its way out...