Opinion
Using public transport is not for the faint-hearted
This is especially true if you don't know the unwritten rules of being a commuter
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Here's a little-known fun fact about SA: we do not really have a public transport system in these parts. Technically speaking, public transport is any vehicle that is owned by the public and run by the state on behalf of said public.
Calling minibus taxis, Putco buses and Maharaj's "Luxury Liners" that operate between Ezingolweni and Harding is a lot like calling Boxer Cash & Carry a public store. They are privately owned vehicles that the public use...
