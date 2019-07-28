Technology

YouTubers move over, it's TikTokers time in the digital spotlight

Social media app TikTok is taking over the online video space, but what TikTokers need is a way to turn their fame into fortune - something many YouTubers still haven't managed to do

TikTokers are the new rock stars of digital video and online creators. TikTok is a social media video app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy and talent videos.



One of the most popular TikTokers, Cash Baker, has over 10.6-million fans, and some of them swamped him at VidCon - the world's largest celebration of digital video and online creators - which took place in Anaheim, California this month...