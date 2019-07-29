Tinder launches safety features for LGBTQI+ travellers

Dating app Tinder has unveiled a new traveller alert aimed at LGBTQi+ users who may face danger when travelling to countries with discriminatory laws.

Tinder said it wants to protect its LGBTQI+ users when they venture into any of the nearly 70 countries where they could face criminal penalties.

How does it work?

According to Tinder, once users receive the alert, they have the option to hide their profile in that location or continue using the app.

Even if a user does decide to keep using the app, their sexual orientation and gender will be hidden until they leave the region.

The alert will show up when users are traveling in potentially dangerous regions or when using "Tinder Passport", which allows them to match with people anywhere in the world.

The goal is to protect users from law-enforcement agencies and individuals who may target them.

"Based on your geographical location, it appears you're in a place where the LGBTQ community may be penalised. We want you to have fun, but your safety is our number one priority. Please proceed with caution and take extra care when making new matches and meeting with people you do not know," the alert says.

Tinder sourced data from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) to determine where to alert users.