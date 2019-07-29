Where are these Bachelorettes now?
The Bachelorette US contestants spill the beans on what goes on behind the scenes
Before we relive our favourite moments from the reality series that showed women everywhere that it is possible to meet The One on late-night television, let’s get reacquainted with the Bachelorettes.
We’ve lived through their heartache and joy, witnessed the catfights and the forming of new friendships, and through it all, we’ve rooted for love to come out on top. Now you can stream The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! on DStv Now.
But before we do, do you remember the women who were willing to put their hearts on the line to meet The One?
Trista Sutter
Trista Rehn (aka the Godmother of The Bachelorette) was the very first lady to step into the spotlight, after striking out on season one of The Bachelor. The Bachelorette proved that it is possible to find true love on screen as Trista and the “winner”, Ryan Sutter, married in 2003 and now are living happily ever after with their two kids.
Jillian Harris
This Canadian interior designer competed for the aforementioned hot pop, Jason, and went on to become the Bachelorette when she didn’t win. Sadly, her relationship with Ed Swiderski (the finalist of her season) didn’t last either. But Jillian soon found her happily-ever-after: she and fiancé Justin Pasutto have been together for six years and have two children together.
We joked a few times this weekend about how “different” Canada Day Long Weekend is, compared to a few years ago. It’s a little more mellow, a little more quiet... but one things for sure, there’s a whole lotta love, a little relaxing, downtime and of course most important gratitude for this amazing, kind, beautiful, clean place we get to call home 🏡 🇨🇦♥️ (ps @justinpasutto sneezed in this pic and we didn’t have the patience to take another... lol)
Ashley Rosenbaum
Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum are another Bachelorette success story. One televised wedding and two children later, they are still going strong after almost seven years of marriage. And last year they opted to renew their vows on the beach in Aruba away from the TV cameras.
Emily Maynard Johnson
The Southern belle came close to walking down the aisle twice through The Bachelor – first by making it to the end of Brad’s second stint on The Bachelor and then by taking the reins herself in The Bachelorette. Emily was led to take this road to love after her Nascar driver fiancé tragically died in a plane crash. Despite being three times unlucky in love, Emily eventually did find her man – and right under her nose. Husband Tyler Johnson is from her hometown.
Desiree Siegfried
Desiree’s Bachelorette journey had us in tears when we witnessed Brooks Forester tell his family that he wasn’t in love with Des. This after knowing she had told Chris Harrison that she was ready to send everyone else packing because she knew Brooks is The One. Fortunately, she didn’t, because after Brooks broke her heart, Des decided to give another contestant Chris Siegfried ago and the two married in 2015.
Don’t forget to STOP scrolling to smell the flowers every once in awhile- or maybe just our #ZenCameLove Geranium Rose candle! We have loved the amazing feedback about the candles and soaps & look forward to seeing which scent you like best. . If you haven’t been able to try them yet -check em’ out over at http://bit.ly/Desiree-and-Chris (LINK in BIO) 🥰. . From our home to yours! Xo
Andi Dorfman
After two attempts to find love in Bachelor world, Andi is still single and happily mingling, it appears. She chose to leave Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor and ended her engagement with Josh Murray after The Bachelorette. Since then, Andi has written two books. The first, It’s Not Okay, details her relationship with Josh and the second, Single State of Mind, is about her Sex and the City-esque life in the Big Apple.
JoJo Fletcher
After “losing” to Lauren Bushnell in Ben Higgins’s season of The Bachelor, real estate developer JoJo became season 12’s Bachelorette. Happily, she is still with her “winner” Jordan Rodgers. The two return to reality TV this year in Cash Pad, a real estate series that shows homeowners how to turn their property into a rental.
Rachel Lindsay
The fact that Rachel became the first African American Bachelorette is a testament to how slowly the world changes – in that she took on the role two years ago only! Rachel and Bryan Abasolo (who won her heart) have announced that they’re marrying in August this year in the Caribbean.
