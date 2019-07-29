Where are these Bachelorettes now?

Before we relive our favourite moments from the reality series that showed women everywhere that it is possible to meet The One on late-night television, let’s get reacquainted with the Bachelorettes.

We’ve lived through their heartache and joy, witnessed the catfights and the forming of new friendships, and through it all, we’ve rooted for love to come out on top. Now you can stream The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! on DStv Now.

But before we do, do you remember the women who were willing to put their hearts on the line to meet The One?

Trista Sutter

Trista Rehn (aka the Godmother of The Bachelorette) was the very first lady to step into the spotlight, after striking out on season one of The Bachelor. The Bachelorette proved that it is possible to find true love on screen as Trista and the “winner”, Ryan Sutter, married in 2003 and now are living happily ever after with their two kids.