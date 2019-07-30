Lifestyle

Is Rihanna the best-smelling celeb? Yes, say those who have met her

30 July 2019 - 06:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Rihanna smells so good... its like "heaven"
Rihanna smells so good... its like "heaven"
Image: ©AFP PHOTO/JUSTIN TALLIS

Rihanna is not only a mogul but she also smells like "heaven". Well, that's according to multiple celebrities who have spoken out about the charm that is her scent.

Twitter user @Thickanna compiled a hilarious thread of videos and screenshots showing celebrities and influencers gushing about Rihanna's scent.

Most recently, rapper Lil Nas X was asked about his favourite smell and he responded, "Rihanna." When asked what she smelled like, he said, "She smells like heaven."

Although it's not confirmed which scent Rihanna wears, Harper’s Bazaar reported that she wears a fragrance by Kilian called Love, Don’t be Shy. 

Check out the thread below:

Lil Nas X:

Cardi B

Nikkie Tutorials:

Ryan Seacrest:

Jennifer Lawrence:

Nigella Lawson, Marilyn Manson and Graham Norton:

Jim Parsons: 

Andre Leon:

Bahjar Rodriguez:

Jackie Aina: 

Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me'

Musician Rihanna has found her 'mini-me'.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Yasss gurl! RiRi is the richest female musician & the net is here for it

First Jay Z, now RiRi ... go #MelaninMagic
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Rihanna declared world's richest female musician

Singer, makeup entrepreneur, lingerie designer and now the first black woman to head a top luxury fashion house - Rihanna has racked up a $600 ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SA’s got its first insect restaurant and yes, people are actually eating there Food
  2. Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress has been turned into R15k sneakers The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Growing a beard is cool but be warned, T&Cs apply The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Want to spice up your sex life as a couple? Here's an app for that Health & Sex
  5. WATCH | SA vs America: Vlogger gets mixed reaction to make-up tutorial Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X