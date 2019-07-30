It's been rewarding, says Meghan Markle on guest-editing British Vogue

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has guest-edited the September issue of iconic fashion magazine British Vogue, which will see her in "candid conversation" with former US first lady Michelle Obama.

The Duchess of Sussex said on Instagram that she had worked "quietly behind the scenes for ... many months" with the publication's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in order to curate the issue, which is entitled Forces for Change.

It will feature 15 women "united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers", including world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, according to a statement released by the royal family.