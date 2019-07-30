It's been rewarding, says Meghan Markle on guest-editing British Vogue
Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has guest-edited the September issue of iconic fashion magazine British Vogue, which will see her in "candid conversation" with former US first lady Michelle Obama.
The Duchess of Sussex said on Instagram that she had worked "quietly behind the scenes for ... many months" with the publication's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in order to curate the issue, which is entitled Forces for Change.
It will feature 15 women "united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers", including world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, according to a statement released by the royal family.
Other women to feature include:
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern;
- Actor/campaigners Jane Fonda and Salma Hayek Pinault;
- LGBTQ+ advocate and actress Laverne Cox;
- Activist and model Adwoa Aboah; and
- Youth climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.
"These last seven months have been a rewarding process ... to take the year's most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today," said Markle.
"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover," she added.
WATCH | Meet the cover stars of Vogue's 'Forces For Change' September issue
On Instagram, the royal described the magazine's cover stars as being people who are "raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness". Along with their portraits, the cover also includes a mirror "so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective".
The September issue of British Vogue will be available on August 2.
• Additional reporting by staff reporter.