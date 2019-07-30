Teen gamer scores R42m for being crowned 'Fortnite' world champion

American Kyle Giersdorf, alias "Bugha", was crowned the first Fortnite world champion in the solo division of the Fortnite World Cup — a title which netted the 16-year-old a whopping $3m (about R42.7m) prize.

The three-day Fornite World Cup event, which ended on Sunday, took place in the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York, where the US Open tennis tournament is played.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Bugha took the lead in the first of six games and never looked back.

"It's insane," the young millionaire said after the final, during which he scored almost double the points of his closest opponent (59 to 33).

Aside from the second of six games, Bugha was remarkably consistent despite playing in the first world cup final, with millions in prize money on the line.

"This morning he was worriless, energetic, having fun to make sure he wasn't stressed at all," his best friend Colin Bradley said after the final.