Lifestyle

Season X of 'Fortnite' is finally here. Here's what you can expect

01 August 2019 - 14:08 By AFP Relaxnews
The BRUTE suite enters 'Fortnite' at the start of season X.
The BRUTE suite enters 'Fortnite' at the start of season X.
Image: Epic Games

Season X of the hit game Fortnite brings with it time-bending Rift Zones, a new mechanised BRUTE suit, as well as more room in Champion Arenas for highly-skilled players.

Here's what you need to know:

RIFT ZONES

Returning players firing up Fortnite can expect to see a blend of futuristic and retro elements welcomed by the start of season X.

Map changes have been brought about by the explosion of an orb used during a battle between a giant robot and a monstrous sea creature towards the end of season 9.

The orb appears to have sent the Fortnite timeline back in time to the moment before season 4 began back in May 2018.

WATCH | The overview trailer for 'Fortnite' season X

Hence the presence of some landscape features from earlier in the Fortnite lifespan, such as a military storage facility called Dusty Depot.

At the same time, other more recent features such as the volcano-based Pressure Plant facility are still around.

Players can also expect to encounter Rift Zones, anomalies caused by the orb's explosion, in which other past locations reappear but in a slightly altered form, the official Fortnite blog suggests.

ARMOURED BRUTE

Even more immediate is the introduction of a brand new mode of transport, a powerful mechanised suit of armour called the BRUTE.

It's designed for up to two players, one as driver, the other dispensing missiles and shotgun blasts upon fellow Fortnite players.

Those operating it alone can hop between driver and gunner positions to move and fire.

Teen gamer scores R42m for being crowned 'Fortnite' world champion

American Kyle Giersdorf, alias 'Bugha', was crowned the first 'Fortnite' world champion in the solo division of the 'Fortnite' World Cup — a title ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

The BRUTE can also dash, jump, and crush enemies and structures, with a temporary but resource-hungry shield able to provide five seconds of additional protection.

It can take a lot of damage but will eventually explode, eliminating those within a localised blast radius.

Its presence in Solo matches encourages players to form temporary alliances to use it or to oppose it.

BYE-BYE BALLER

While introducing the BRUTE, the Fortnite team has removed the ultra mobile Baller, a spherical single-person vehicle with a powerful, far-reaching grappling hook.

Likewise, according to patch notes, a glider redeployment item has also been withdrawn from normal play — though it remains available in large team modes.

CHAMPION ARENAS

Finally, presenters at last weekend's Fortnite World Cup had teased an expanded competitive play mode for season X.

That is realised through several updates to Arena mode, which now has a 10-tier ranking system, three of which are for Champion-level players.

GET IN ON THE ACTION

Starting on August 1, season X lasts 9½ weeks, ending on October 6.

As usual, all kinds of costume variants and character emotes are unlockable through the free game's optional paid season X Battle Pass combined with regular, progression-based play.

The Battle Pass retails through the Fortnite item shop for 950 V-Bucks, an amount of virtual currency equivalent to roughly $9.49 (about R138), while 1,000 V-Bucks remains the smallest amount available to buy.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite': what you should know about your kid's fave new game

We answer six FAQs about the magical game from the creator of 'Pokèmon Go'
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Mass killing as a form of meditation? Explaining kids' 'Fortnite' obsession

The point of the latest kids' video game craze, 'Fortnite', is to kill, kill, kill, collaborate, and kill again. Andrea Nagel tries to understand the ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Gaming addiction: it's a real thing & could be messing with the mind of a child near you

Gaming addiction — which experts have likened to substance abuse — has been classified by WHO as a 'clinically recognisable and clinically ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Where are these Bachelorettes now? Lifestyle
  2. Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress has been turned into R15k sneakers The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | Eagle tears snake apart and eats it while it's still alive Travel
  4. Claws out as Meghan Markle guest edits Vogue but stays off the cover The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Stigma, not lack of enjoyment, stops women from watching porn Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive
6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
X