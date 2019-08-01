Season X of 'Fortnite' is finally here. Here's what you can expect

Season X of the hit game Fortnite brings with it time-bending Rift Zones, a new mechanised BRUTE suit, as well as more room in Champion Arenas for highly-skilled players.

Here's what you need to know:

RIFT ZONES

Returning players firing up Fortnite can expect to see a blend of futuristic and retro elements welcomed by the start of season X.

Map changes have been brought about by the explosion of an orb used during a battle between a giant robot and a monstrous sea creature towards the end of season 9.

The orb appears to have sent the Fortnite timeline back in time to the moment before season 4 began back in May 2018.