Lifestyle

Want to live to a ripe old age? Don't get married, says proudly single 107-year-old woman

02 August 2019 - 11:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A 107-year-old woman says her secret to a long and healthy life is staying single.
Image: 123rf.com

You can exercise and eat greens all day, but if you do these while living as a married person you still might not live that long.

Louise Signore, who recently celebrated her 107th birthday, told CNN affiliate WCBS her secret to longevity is staying single.

Although she admitted that maintaining good physical health and eating right are necessary for a long life, she vouches for the single life.

Even her 102-year-old sister wishes she had never got married.

"I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance, and then, after my lunch, I play bingo. I think the secret of 107 is I never got married. I think that's the secret. My sister says 'I wish I never got married'," said Signore.

According to WCBS, Signore questioned why more than 100 people had gathered to celebrate her life. "Why all the fuss? I've had enough parties."

Her friend, Debora Whitaker, told the publication that Signore is ageing gracefully – she doesn't need a walking stick or a wheelchair to move around. 

