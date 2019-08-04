Lifestyle

Cape Town's transgender sex workers play out their fantasies in 'glossy magazine'

A group of transgender sex workers in Cape Town have put together a 'glossy magazine' in which they play out some of the fantasies that offer moments of imaginative respite from their daily struggle for a halfway decent life

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By claire keeton

Meet Cleopatra, “fierce ruler of the African continent”, who poses in silky, fishnet outfits, even horns, for a fashion shoot. This transgender woman sex worker even has an improvised “Nike Air Max” sandal named after her in Sistaaz of the Castle — a glossy magazine to be launched on Women’s Day at the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town.

Cleopatra and six other models make their debut in the publication created by SistaazHood — a support group for trans women sex workers — with Dutch art photographer Jan Hoek and fashion designer Duran Lantink...

