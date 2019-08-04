Opinion

Finding love is an app away, but where do grown men go to find new friends?

Friendship can be a slippery quest

Where do adult men make new friends? I assume they do make new friends: even in Cape Town, they can't all still be hanging around with people they went to school with.



But where? At work, I suppose, if you're unlucky enough to work with other people, but surely then the main thing you'll have in common is work, and what greater misery than spending your sweet, sweet leisure time with someone talking about their job?..