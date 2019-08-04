SA 'influencer' Mihlali Ndamase makes Instagram rich list with R25,000 a post

At 22, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has landed a spot on the global Instagram rich list.



UK-based media company Hopper HQ released its annual list this week and Ndamase took the 135th spot, charging about R25,000 for every Instagram post. The only other South African on the list is Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel, who was placed 49th with 13.5-million followers, charging about R684,000 for every post...