Art

SA's female artists are pushing boundaries & galleries are taking note

In the 1970s, you'd have to struggled to find female artists in galleries around the world. This is slowly starting to change

Name a famous female Impressionist. A woman Surrealist? An Expressionist, then? You may have been able to dredge up one or two names, but the reality is they're greatly outnumbered by their male counterparts.



That's not surprising, says Corlie de Kock, manager and curator at Knysna Fine Art, given that women traditionally lacked the opportunities to study or take up the apprenticeships that were open to men...