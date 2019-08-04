'Scandal!' actress wants to break the stereotypes around Khelobedu dialect
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Growing up, actress Mokokobale Makgopa was shy to speak her mother tongue, Khelobedu, out of fear of being isolated or seen as different. Now her love for the Northern Sotho dialect has seen her grab the attention of SA in a role on hit TV show Scandal!
Khelobedu is spoken by the Balobedu tribe in parts of Limpopo and is one of several Northern Sotho dialects spoken in the region. There’s been a major push for it to become the nation’s 12th official language...
