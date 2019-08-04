Movie Review

'Stan & Ollie' is a touching and funny biopic of Laurel and Hardy

Jon S Baird's movie is a loving look at the fine mess the famed comedians got each other into

During the golden era of Hollywood, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy were two of the most popular stars of the age. They made over 100 films together and were known around the world for their slapstick genius and thin man, fat man tomfoolery. But in spite of their celebrity, when we meet them at the beginning of Jon S Baird's moving and respectful film, Stan & Ollie, the duo are not reaping the financial benefits of their success.



While shooting Way Out West in 1937, Laurel (Steve Coogan) clashes heads with producer Hal Roach (Danny Huston), leaving a reluctant Hardy (John C Reilly) to continue on his own. It's clear that Hardy's failure to support his partner causes a rift in the relationship...