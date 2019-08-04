Documentary Review

'The Great Hack' is a disturbing look at the rise of data as a commodity

This Netflix documentary is an unsettling examination of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and the weaponizing of your online self

Directed by Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim, The Great Hack, which arrives on Netflix after an acclaimed debut at the Sundance Film Festival, offers a disturbing examination of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the rise of data as the single most important commodity in the current era.



It unravels the complicated strands of the scandal in which Facebook and other big data corporations exploited the privacy of users to influence elections in the US and elsewhere. It manages to give a deeply unsettling portrait of what happened and what it means for the future of privacy, democracy and freedom of expression...