Car Review
The Toyota GR Supra is basically a re-skinned Z4, but we're happy it exists
Look beyond its BMW roots and you’ll find that the 2019 Supra is far greater than the sum of its parts. We answer your pressing questions about it
04 August 2019 - 00:03
The new Toyota Supra - is there a more controversial vehicle right now?
Highly unlikely I'd say. Seriously, if you want to incite an aggressive and possibly friendship-ending argument between a collective of car guys, then just spit out the words "Toyota" and "Supra". Within five minutes they'll be slamming their pint glasses down and insulting each other's mothers with all the toxic fervour they can humanly muster...
