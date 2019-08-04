Humour
This is the song the public protector's probably playing in her car right now
Sometimes it's therapeutic to indulge in some not-so-happy music
04 August 2019 - 00:10
Dirty dishes in the sink mmm mmm mmm
Lots of time for me to think … ..
Dirty dishes in the sink mmm mmm mmm
Lots of time for me to think … ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.