Video game 'Fortnite' is the lucrative new face of sport
The teen who walked away with R42m after being crowned the 'Fortnite' World Champion is a sign of a change that's rapidly taking place in the world of sports
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was all over the internet and the source of plenty of incredulity and befuddlement this week, but the 16-year-old is a sign of a change that's rapidly taking place in the world of sports.
The winner of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, Giersdorf received $3m (R42.6m) in prize money for being the best player of the popular video game in a competition that took place in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City last week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.