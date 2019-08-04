Video game 'Fortnite' is the lucrative new face of sport

The teen who walked away with R42m after being crowned the 'Fortnite' World Champion is a sign of a change that's rapidly taking place in the world of sports

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was all over the internet and the source of plenty of incredulity and befuddlement this week, but the 16-year-old is a sign of a change that's rapidly taking place in the world of sports.



The winner of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, Giersdorf received $3m (R42.6m) in prize money for being the best player of the popular video game in a competition that took place in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City last week...